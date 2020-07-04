2715 Portland Street - Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Whether you're in L.A. for an internship, summer classes, or just a great time, spending the summer at 2715 Portland offers a unique chance to live in a social environment with other college students. During the school year and over the summer all the rooms are leased out to students and professionals because there is no active chapter associated with the property.



We currently have vacancy for rent.



Our summer room rates (until 8/15/2020) are as follows:

Triple Room: $450 per month

Double Room: $600 per month

Double Room/Suite Bathroom: $650 per month

Single Room: $1100 per month

Single Room/Suite Bathroom: $1150 per month

Parking: $100 per month



Rooms during the school year (8/15/2020 to 5/14/2021) are:

Triple Room: $550 per month

Double Room: $700 per month

Double Room/Suite Bathroom: $750 per month

Single Room: $1300 per month

Single Room/Suite Bathroom: $1350 per month



Free Utilities



If you're interested in this opportunity, please check out our website at: https://cleanfloorslockingdoors.com/usc/