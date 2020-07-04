All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

2715 Portland Street - Listing

2715 Portland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Portland Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Whether you're in L.A. for an internship, summer classes, or just a great time, spending the summer at 2715 Portland offers a unique chance to live in a social environment with other college students. During the school year and over the summer all the rooms are leased out to students and professionals because there is no active chapter associated with the property.

We currently have vacancy for rent.

Our summer room rates (until 8/15/2020) are as follows:
Triple Room: $450 per month
Double Room: $600 per month
Double Room/Suite Bathroom: $650 per month
Single Room: $1100 per month
Single Room/Suite Bathroom: $1150 per month
Parking: $100 per month

Rooms during the school year (8/15/2020 to 5/14/2021) are:
Triple Room: $550 per month
Double Room: $700 per month
Double Room/Suite Bathroom: $750 per month
Single Room: $1300 per month
Single Room/Suite Bathroom: $1350 per month

Free Utilities

If you're interested in this opportunity, please check out our website at: https://cleanfloorslockingdoors.com/usc/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Portland Street - Listing have any available units?
2715 Portland Street - Listing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Portland Street - Listing have?
Some of 2715 Portland Street - Listing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Portland Street - Listing currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Portland Street - Listing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Portland Street - Listing pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Portland Street - Listing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2715 Portland Street - Listing offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Portland Street - Listing offers parking.
Does 2715 Portland Street - Listing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Portland Street - Listing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Portland Street - Listing have a pool?
No, 2715 Portland Street - Listing does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Portland Street - Listing have accessible units?
No, 2715 Portland Street - Listing does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Portland Street - Listing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 Portland Street - Listing has units with dishwashers.

