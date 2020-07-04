2715 Portland Street - Listing

Amenities
Whether you're in L.A. for an internship, summer classes, or just a great time, spending the summer at 2715 Portland offers a unique chance to live in a social environment with other college students. During the school year and over the summer all the rooms are leased out to students and professionals because there is no active chapter associated with the property.
We currently have vacancy for rent.
Our summer room rates (until 8/15/2020) are as follows:
Triple Room: $450 per month
Double Room: $600 per month
Double Room/Suite Bathroom: $650 per month
Single Room: $1100 per month
Single Room/Suite Bathroom: $1150 per month
Parking: $100 per month
Rooms during the school year (8/15/2020 to 5/14/2021) are:
Triple Room: $550 per month
Double Room: $700 per month
Double Room/Suite Bathroom: $750 per month
Single Room: $1300 per month
Single Room/Suite Bathroom: $1350 per month
Free Utilities
If you're interested in this opportunity, please check out our website at: https://cleanfloorslockingdoors.com/usc/