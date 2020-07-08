2711 Strongs Dr

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled studio in heart of Venice - Property Id: 262101
Beautifully remodeled unit in heart of Venice Beach. This charming studio features a new kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, new fixtures and a shared patio. Located one block to the beach and the famous Venice Canals. Close to all shops and restaurants on Washington Blvd. & Venice Blvd. No parking and no laundry on site. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262101
Property Id 262101
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5815186)