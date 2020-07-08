All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

2711 Strongs Dr

2711 Strongs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Strongs Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Beautifully remodeled studio in heart of Venice - Property Id: 262101

Beautifully remodeled unit in heart of Venice Beach. This charming studio features a new kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, new fixtures and a shared patio. Located one block to the beach and the famous Venice Canals. Close to all shops and restaurants on Washington Blvd. & Venice Blvd. No parking and no laundry on site. No pets.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

