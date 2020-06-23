All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

2701 Federal Avenue

2701 S Federal Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2701 S Federal Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great remodeled West LA home 3 + 1. Remodeled, energy efficient home with newly installed granite, dishwasher and water heater. Hardwood floors, triple pane windows, laundry inside (washer & dryer and refrigerator included), crown molding, huge backyard, large storage units, solar power attic ventilator etc. Home is in excellent condition. Great for small family. Walk to new Metro station (going to beach and downtown) schools, shops, Whole Foods/markets, coffee shops, parks. Third bedroom with double doors can be used as den or family room. Up to $1,000 yearly upgrade credit.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27236

(RLNE4713845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Federal Avenue have any available units?
2701 Federal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Federal Avenue have?
Some of 2701 Federal Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Federal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Federal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Federal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 Federal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2701 Federal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Federal Avenue offers parking.
Does 2701 Federal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 Federal Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Federal Avenue have a pool?
No, 2701 Federal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Federal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2701 Federal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Federal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Federal Avenue has units with dishwashers.
