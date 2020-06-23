2701 Federal Avenue

Amenities
Great remodeled West LA home 3 + 1. Remodeled, energy efficient home with newly installed granite, dishwasher and water heater. Hardwood floors, triple pane windows, laundry inside (washer & dryer and refrigerator included), crown molding, huge backyard, large storage units, solar power attic ventilator etc. Home is in excellent condition. Great for small family. Walk to new Metro station (going to beach and downtown) schools, shops, Whole Foods/markets, coffee shops, parks. Third bedroom with double doors can be used as den or family room. Up to $1,000 yearly upgrade credit.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27236
(RLNE4713845)