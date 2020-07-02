2700 W San Marino St, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Mid-Wilshire
Unit Features: - New carpet in the unit (Single) - Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom - 2 spacious closets - Unit on 3rd floor/elevator available - No parking - Laundry Room On-site - Resident Manager On-site -Stove & Fridge provided (as is)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 2700 San Marino St have any available units?
2700 San Marino St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.