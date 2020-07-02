All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2700 San Marino St

2700 W San Marino St · No Longer Available
Location

2700 W San Marino St, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
elevator
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Unit Features:
- New carpet in the unit (Single)
- Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom
- 2 spacious closets
- Unit on 3rd floor/elevator available
- No parking
- Laundry Room On-site
- Resident Manager On-site
-Stove & Fridge provided (as is)

Amenities

On site laundry room
Elevator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 San Marino St have any available units?
2700 San Marino St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 San Marino St have?
Some of 2700 San Marino St's amenities include on-site laundry, elevator, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 San Marino St currently offering any rent specials?
2700 San Marino St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 San Marino St pet-friendly?
No, 2700 San Marino St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2700 San Marino St offer parking?
No, 2700 San Marino St does not offer parking.
Does 2700 San Marino St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 San Marino St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 San Marino St have a pool?
No, 2700 San Marino St does not have a pool.
Does 2700 San Marino St have accessible units?
No, 2700 San Marino St does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 San Marino St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 San Marino St does not have units with dishwashers.

