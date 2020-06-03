All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
27 30TH Avenue
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:14 PM

27 30TH Avenue

27 E 30th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

27 E 30th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your bright and spacious beach house where the sand and sea are your backyard! This traditional 2-story cottage, built in 1915, is a 2,500 SF, 3bed/3bath with a large bonus room over the garage. It is perfect for anyone, whether you are looking for a restful holiday retreat or want to live by the beach. Your master retreat, with peek-a-boo views to the ocean, has a fireplace to cozy up & keep warm. For much of the year, you can have dinner outside on your large front patio & enjoy the buzz of Venice beach with friends & family. This home has been very well maintained & tastefully updated over the past few years, yet still retains its original charm. Who doesn't want to spend time near the surf/sand & come home to an outdoor shower & a peaceful private retreat? Social activities in order? Head to local eateries around the corner or bike to Abbot Kinney. Your private 2 car garage is large enough for your cars and all the fun gear needed for beach living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 30TH Avenue have any available units?
27 30TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 30TH Avenue have?
Some of 27 30TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 30TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27 30TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 30TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27 30TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 27 30TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27 30TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 27 30TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 30TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 30TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 27 30TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27 30TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27 30TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27 30TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 30TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
