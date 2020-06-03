27 30TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your bright and spacious beach house where the sand and sea are your backyard! This traditional 2-story cottage, built in 1915, is a 2,500 SF, 3bed/3bath with a large bonus room over the garage. It is perfect for anyone, whether you are looking for a restful holiday retreat or want to live by the beach. Your master retreat, with peek-a-boo views to the ocean, has a fireplace to cozy up & keep warm. For much of the year, you can have dinner outside on your large front patio & enjoy the buzz of Venice beach with friends & family. This home has been very well maintained & tastefully updated over the past few years, yet still retains its original charm. Who doesn't want to spend time near the surf/sand & come home to an outdoor shower & a peaceful private retreat? Social activities in order? Head to local eateries around the corner or bike to Abbot Kinney. Your private 2 car garage is large enough for your cars and all the fun gear needed for beach living at its best!