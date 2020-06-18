2673 CORDELIA Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Wonderful two-story home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms plus separate large office available for lease immediately. Spectacular sweeping city and ocean views! Beautiful kitchen with all Viking appliances flows into a large family room with access to the outdoors. Wood floors throughout have been recently refinished, except for the carpet in the office. Master bedroom has en-suite bath and a large private balcony. Brick patio leads to a pool, spa and nice grassy area. Great home for entertaining!