Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

2673 CORDELIA Road

2673 Cordelia Road · No Longer Available
Location

2673 Cordelia Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Wonderful two-story home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms plus separate large office available for lease immediately. Spectacular sweeping city and ocean views! Beautiful kitchen with all Viking appliances flows into a large family room with access to the outdoors. Wood floors throughout have been recently refinished, except for the carpet in the office. Master bedroom has en-suite bath and a large private balcony. Brick patio leads to a pool, spa and nice grassy area. Great home for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2673 CORDELIA Road have any available units?
2673 CORDELIA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2673 CORDELIA Road have?
Some of 2673 CORDELIA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2673 CORDELIA Road currently offering any rent specials?
2673 CORDELIA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2673 CORDELIA Road pet-friendly?
No, 2673 CORDELIA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2673 CORDELIA Road offer parking?
Yes, 2673 CORDELIA Road offers parking.
Does 2673 CORDELIA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2673 CORDELIA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2673 CORDELIA Road have a pool?
Yes, 2673 CORDELIA Road has a pool.
Does 2673 CORDELIA Road have accessible units?
No, 2673 CORDELIA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2673 CORDELIA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2673 CORDELIA Road has units with dishwashers.
