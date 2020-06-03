All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 267 South SAN PEDRO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
267 South SAN PEDRO Street
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:53 PM

267 South SAN PEDRO Street

267 S San Pedro St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Historic Cultural
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

267 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
One of the largest unit in Teramachi, a senior (55 years +) condominium in the heart of Downtown Little Tokyo. This incredibly comfortable southwest corner unit offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, spacious foyer entrance, open floor living room with 3 ceilings to floor windows/door and a fireplace, master bedroom with walk-in closet, balcony overlooking downtown skyline. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, spacious cabinets complete the ultimate comfort living in downtown LA. Very bright with natural light all day long. Central A/C & heater, in-unit washer & dryer. Teramachi amenities include pool, spa, central courtyard, fitness center, sauna, community room with full kitchen, guest parking and 24-hour security. Close to Little Tokyo shops and restaurants, MOCA, Dodger Stadium, Disney Hall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 South SAN PEDRO Street have any available units?
267 South SAN PEDRO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 267 South SAN PEDRO Street have?
Some of 267 South SAN PEDRO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 South SAN PEDRO Street currently offering any rent specials?
267 South SAN PEDRO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 South SAN PEDRO Street pet-friendly?
No, 267 South SAN PEDRO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 267 South SAN PEDRO Street offer parking?
Yes, 267 South SAN PEDRO Street offers parking.
Does 267 South SAN PEDRO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 267 South SAN PEDRO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 South SAN PEDRO Street have a pool?
Yes, 267 South SAN PEDRO Street has a pool.
Does 267 South SAN PEDRO Street have accessible units?
No, 267 South SAN PEDRO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 267 South SAN PEDRO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 South SAN PEDRO Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College