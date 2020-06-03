267 South SAN PEDRO Street

Amenities

One of the largest unit in Teramachi, a senior (55 years +) condominium in the heart of Downtown Little Tokyo. This incredibly comfortable southwest corner unit offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, spacious foyer entrance, open floor living room with 3 ceilings to floor windows/door and a fireplace, master bedroom with walk-in closet, balcony overlooking downtown skyline. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, spacious cabinets complete the ultimate comfort living in downtown LA. Very bright with natural light all day long. Central A/C & heater, in-unit washer & dryer. Teramachi amenities include pool, spa, central courtyard, fitness center, sauna, community room with full kitchen, guest parking and 24-hour security. Close to Little Tokyo shops and restaurants, MOCA, Dodger Stadium, Disney Hall.