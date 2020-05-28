All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

2649 Waverly Dr.

2649 W Waverly Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2649 W Waverly Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rare triplex opportunity in prime Silver Lake neighborhood. The possibilities are endless for this unique property with breathtaking views. A true diamond in the rough, this is an oasis in heart of the city, minutes from the shops and restaurants along Glendale and Silver Lake Blvd, as well as a short distance from downtown. Main house has 2 bedrooms/ 1 bathroom, perfect for an owner occupant, or rehab and rent. Remaining 2 units are 1 bed/1 bath and studio with 1 bath, Incredible potential and upside, a truly unique property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 Waverly Dr. have any available units?
2649 Waverly Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2649 Waverly Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Waverly Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Waverly Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2649 Waverly Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2649 Waverly Dr. offer parking?
No, 2649 Waverly Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2649 Waverly Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2649 Waverly Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Waverly Dr. have a pool?
No, 2649 Waverly Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2649 Waverly Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2649 Waverly Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Waverly Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2649 Waverly Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2649 Waverly Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2649 Waverly Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

