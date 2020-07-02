2645 South Spaulding Avenue

Amenities
Coming Soon! Will be ready to view 11/11/19
Call or text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment!
We have the best that Long Beach has to offer!
Spaulding Apartments now offers 2 bedroom apartments available. This fabulous building features fresh interior paint and a large open floor plan. This two bedroom apartments feature fresh wood look flooring and a spacious kitchen, which includes brand new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, some units include a dishwasher). Also featured is a large dining room, hallway, and spacious bathroom. True to the original charm, the living room boasts large windows, which allows for great natural lighting, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The large bedroom features a wardrobe closet with tons of storage. Well maintained building professionally managed by Pan American Properties.
KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage:1000
? Bedrooms: 2
? Bathrooms: 1
? Parking: Street parking
? Lease Duration:12 months
? Deposit: $500
? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
? Laundry:on site
? Floor: 2
? Property Type: Apartment building
COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Near Transportation
? Online rent payments and maintenance requests
RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave
? Garbage Disposal
? Hardwood Like Flooring
? Granite Counter Top
**Images Are Of Similar Units
LEASE TERMS $1,875 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult
Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities
Come see your next home!! 2645 E Spaulding Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
For an appointment to view, please email or call Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269
Pan American Properties
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12777223
(RLNE5316269)