2645 South Spaulding Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon! Will be ready to view 11/11/19

Call or text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment!



We have the best that Long Beach has to offer!



Spaulding Apartments now offers 2 bedroom apartments available. This fabulous building features fresh interior paint and a large open floor plan. This two bedroom apartments feature fresh wood look flooring and a spacious kitchen, which includes brand new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, some units include a dishwasher). Also featured is a large dining room, hallway, and spacious bathroom. True to the original charm, the living room boasts large windows, which allows for great natural lighting, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The large bedroom features a wardrobe closet with tons of storage. Well maintained building professionally managed by Pan American Properties.



KEY FEATURES

? Sq Footage:1000

? Bedrooms: 2

? Bathrooms: 1

? Parking: Street parking

? Lease Duration:12 months

? Deposit: $500

? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent

? Laundry:on site

? Floor: 2

? Property Type: Apartment building



COMMUNITY FEATURES

? Near Transportation

? Online rent payments and maintenance requests



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

? Full Sized Appliances

? Range / Oven

? Refrigerator

? Dishwasher

? Microwave

? Garbage Disposal

? Hardwood Like Flooring

? Granite Counter Top

**Images Are Of Similar Units



LEASE TERMS $1,875 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease

$30 application fee for each adult



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities



Come see your next home!! 2645 E Spaulding Street, Long Beach, CA 90804

For an appointment to view, please email or call Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269



Pan American Properties



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12777223



(RLNE5316269)