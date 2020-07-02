All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

2645 South Spaulding Avenue

2645 South Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2645 South Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon! Will be ready to view 11/11/19
Call or text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment!

We have the best that Long Beach has to offer!

Spaulding Apartments now offers 2 bedroom apartments available. This fabulous building features fresh interior paint and a large open floor plan. This two bedroom apartments feature fresh wood look flooring and a spacious kitchen, which includes brand new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, some units include a dishwasher). Also featured is a large dining room, hallway, and spacious bathroom. True to the original charm, the living room boasts large windows, which allows for great natural lighting, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The large bedroom features a wardrobe closet with tons of storage. Well maintained building professionally managed by Pan American Properties.

KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage:1000
? Bedrooms: 2
? Bathrooms: 1
? Parking: Street parking
? Lease Duration:12 months
? Deposit: $500
? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
? Laundry:on site
? Floor: 2
? Property Type: Apartment building

COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Near Transportation
? Online rent payments and maintenance requests

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave
? Garbage Disposal
? Hardwood Like Flooring
? Granite Counter Top
**Images Are Of Similar Units

LEASE TERMS $1,875 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

Come see your next home!! 2645 E Spaulding Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
For an appointment to view, please email or call Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269

Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12777223

(RLNE5316269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 South Spaulding Avenue have any available units?
2645 South Spaulding Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2645 South Spaulding Avenue have?
Some of 2645 South Spaulding Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 South Spaulding Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2645 South Spaulding Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 South Spaulding Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2645 South Spaulding Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2645 South Spaulding Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2645 South Spaulding Avenue offers parking.
Does 2645 South Spaulding Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 South Spaulding Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 South Spaulding Avenue have a pool?
No, 2645 South Spaulding Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2645 South Spaulding Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2645 South Spaulding Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 South Spaulding Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2645 South Spaulding Avenue has units with dishwashers.

