Los Angeles, CA
2625 BARRANCA Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:40 AM

2625 BARRANCA Street

2625 Barranca Street · No Longer Available
Location

2625 Barranca Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautifully remodeled 1 bed/1 bath fully detached bungalow in Lincoln Heights is now available. This unit features gorgeous floors and tons of natural light throughout. Wall AC/heat. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave) and lots of storage space. Unit comes with one parking spot and community laundry. Close to Downtown LA, Highland Park, Silver Lake, Pasadena and the LA River Walk. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 BARRANCA Street have any available units?
2625 BARRANCA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 BARRANCA Street have?
Some of 2625 BARRANCA Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 BARRANCA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2625 BARRANCA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 BARRANCA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2625 BARRANCA Street is pet friendly.
Does 2625 BARRANCA Street offer parking?
Yes, 2625 BARRANCA Street offers parking.
Does 2625 BARRANCA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 BARRANCA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 BARRANCA Street have a pool?
No, 2625 BARRANCA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2625 BARRANCA Street have accessible units?
No, 2625 BARRANCA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 BARRANCA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 BARRANCA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
