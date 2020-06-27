2625 BARRANCA Street

Amenities

A beautifully remodeled 1 bed/1 bath fully detached bungalow in Lincoln Heights is now available. This unit features gorgeous floors and tons of natural light throughout. Wall AC/heat. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave) and lots of storage space. Unit comes with one parking spot and community laundry. Close to Downtown LA, Highland Park, Silver Lake, Pasadena and the LA River Walk. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Come and see it today!