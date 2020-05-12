All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:00 PM

2623 South BEDFORD Street

2623 South Bedford Street · No Longer Available
Location

2623 South Bedford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nothing like coming home to this charming California bungalow on a serene tree-lined street, conveniently located just minutes to Beverly Hills, the Westside or West Hollywood. Easy access to the 10 freeway or subway too. Home features adjoining living room and dining room with hardwood floors, updated kitchen with vintage stove, wonderful, fully-fenced entertaining back yard. Extra large Master bedroom suite with spacious walk-in closet and access to back patio. Records show as a 3 bedroom, however the 3rd bedroom is a walk-through to the Master. Could be used as home office, TV room, nursery, etc. Property has been lovingly maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 South BEDFORD Street have any available units?
2623 South BEDFORD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 South BEDFORD Street have?
Some of 2623 South BEDFORD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 South BEDFORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
2623 South BEDFORD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 South BEDFORD Street pet-friendly?
No, 2623 South BEDFORD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2623 South BEDFORD Street offer parking?
Yes, 2623 South BEDFORD Street offers parking.
Does 2623 South BEDFORD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2623 South BEDFORD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 South BEDFORD Street have a pool?
No, 2623 South BEDFORD Street does not have a pool.
Does 2623 South BEDFORD Street have accessible units?
No, 2623 South BEDFORD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 South BEDFORD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 South BEDFORD Street has units with dishwashers.

