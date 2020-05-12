2623 South BEDFORD Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nothing like coming home to this charming California bungalow on a serene tree-lined street, conveniently located just minutes to Beverly Hills, the Westside or West Hollywood. Easy access to the 10 freeway or subway too. Home features adjoining living room and dining room with hardwood floors, updated kitchen with vintage stove, wonderful, fully-fenced entertaining back yard. Extra large Master bedroom suite with spacious walk-in closet and access to back patio. Records show as a 3 bedroom, however the 3rd bedroom is a walk-through to the Master. Could be used as home office, TV room, nursery, etc. Property has been lovingly maintained.