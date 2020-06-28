Amenities

Mid City Modern, Bright and Cozy 2bd/1ba Upper Unit (Must See!) - Please text Jackie at 424-284-9592 for more info on units available and to schedule a showing!.



Bright Upper 2Bb/1Ba Unit centrally located in Mid City just minutes away from Culver City, West Hollywood and DTLA. Close to Fwy and public transportation.



Features Include:

2Bd/1Ba Modern and Bright Upper Unit with Tons of Natural Light

* Hardwood and tile flooring (No Carpet)

* Custom Paint

* Kitchen includes Stove and Refrigerator

* Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms



Amenities:

Closed Circuit Video Security Monitoring

Community Coin Operated Laundry



Terms:

Lease: 12 Months

Address: 2622 S Cloverdale Ave Los Angeles

Available: Now!

Monthly Rent $1850

Security Deposit $1850

Utilities:

Tenant Pays: Gas and Electric

Owner Pays: Water and Trash

Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space

Pets Allowed: Yes w/Pet Deposit $300 per animal (2 animals max)

Cats ok - Small Dogs Only Under 25lbs

All ESA/Service Animals Welcome

Application $35 per person 18+



Showing Instructions: Please call/text Jackie 424-284-9592 to schedule a showing.



