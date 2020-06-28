Amenities
Mid City Modern, Bright and Cozy 2bd/1ba Upper Unit (Must See!) - Please text Jackie at 424-284-9592 for more info on units available and to schedule a showing!.
Bright Upper 2Bb/1Ba Unit centrally located in Mid City just minutes away from Culver City, West Hollywood and DTLA. Close to Fwy and public transportation.
Features Include:
2Bd/1Ba Modern and Bright Upper Unit with Tons of Natural Light
* Hardwood and tile flooring (No Carpet)
* Custom Paint
* Kitchen includes Stove and Refrigerator
* Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms
Amenities:
Closed Circuit Video Security Monitoring
Community Coin Operated Laundry
Terms:
Lease: 12 Months
Address: 2622 S Cloverdale Ave Los Angeles
Available: Now!
Monthly Rent $1850
Security Deposit $1850
Utilities:
Tenant Pays: Gas and Electric
Owner Pays: Water and Trash
Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space
Pets Allowed: Yes w/Pet Deposit $300 per animal (2 animals max)
Cats ok - Small Dogs Only Under 25lbs
All ESA/Service Animals Welcome
Application $35 per person 18+
Showing Instructions: Please call/text Jackie 424-284-9592 to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5087773)