Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2622 S Cloverdale Ave
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

2622 S Cloverdale Ave

2622 South Cloverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2622 South Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mid City Modern, Bright and Cozy 2bd/1ba Upper Unit (Must See!) - Please text Jackie at 424-284-9592 for more info on units available and to schedule a showing!.

Bright Upper 2Bb/1Ba Unit centrally located in Mid City just minutes away from Culver City, West Hollywood and DTLA. Close to Fwy and public transportation.

Features Include:
2Bd/1Ba Modern and Bright Upper Unit with Tons of Natural Light
* Hardwood and tile flooring (No Carpet)
* Custom Paint
* Kitchen includes Stove and Refrigerator
* Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms

Amenities:
Closed Circuit Video Security Monitoring
Community Coin Operated Laundry

Terms:
Lease: 12 Months
Address: 2622 S Cloverdale Ave Los Angeles
Available: Now!
Monthly Rent $1850
Security Deposit $1850
Utilities:
Tenant Pays: Gas and Electric
Owner Pays: Water and Trash
Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space
Pets Allowed: Yes w/Pet Deposit $300 per animal (2 animals max)
Cats ok - Small Dogs Only Under 25lbs
All ESA/Service Animals Welcome
Application $35 per person 18+

Showing Instructions: Please call/text Jackie 424-284-9592 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5087773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

