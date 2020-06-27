2620 GRAND CANAL

Amenities

BRENTWOOD AT THE BEACH!! Immaculate cape cod canal-front home. From the lush front patio entrance, to the ultra high end interior, this home is perfect. Oak hardwood and French limestone flooring throughout. Kitchen features all Stainless Steel Viking appliances, new dishwasher, granite counter-tops and backsplash. Brand new water heating and air conditioning system. Spacious and open master suite with hand-carved marble fireplace and large balcony overlooking the Venice canal. Bood-end marble in master bath with new steam shower and large walk-in closet. New water heater, roof and skylights, Nest system, Wi-fi system, sewer pipe to city main, interior and exterior paint, marble deck. Enormous rooftop deck with hot tub. Brand new ice cold A/C and skylights. Walk to Washington Blvd. or Abbot Kinney for eats, drinks & entertainment!