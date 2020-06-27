All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2620 GRAND CANAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2620 GRAND CANAL
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:57 PM

2620 GRAND CANAL

2620 Grand Canal · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2620 Grand Canal, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
BRENTWOOD AT THE BEACH!! Immaculate cape cod canal-front home. From the lush front patio entrance, to the ultra high end interior, this home is perfect. Oak hardwood and French limestone flooring throughout. Kitchen features all Stainless Steel Viking appliances, new dishwasher, granite counter-tops and backsplash. Brand new water heating and air conditioning system. Spacious and open master suite with hand-carved marble fireplace and large balcony overlooking the Venice canal. Bood-end marble in master bath with new steam shower and large walk-in closet. New water heater, roof and skylights, Nest system, Wi-fi system, sewer pipe to city main, interior and exterior paint, marble deck. Enormous rooftop deck with hot tub. Brand new ice cold A/C and skylights. Walk to Washington Blvd. or Abbot Kinney for eats, drinks & entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 GRAND CANAL have any available units?
2620 GRAND CANAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 GRAND CANAL have?
Some of 2620 GRAND CANAL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 GRAND CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
2620 GRAND CANAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 GRAND CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 2620 GRAND CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2620 GRAND CANAL offer parking?
Yes, 2620 GRAND CANAL offers parking.
Does 2620 GRAND CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 GRAND CANAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 GRAND CANAL have a pool?
No, 2620 GRAND CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 2620 GRAND CANAL have accessible units?
No, 2620 GRAND CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 GRAND CANAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 GRAND CANAL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College