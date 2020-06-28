All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive

2601 Summitridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2601 Summitridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

parking
hot tub
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Guard gated Summitridge estates w/just 9 homes. A privately separately gated promontory- apositively one-of-a-kind location and first time on the market in 50 years. Over 3 acres with 360~ views from Mount Baldy to the Santa Barbara Channel Islands to downtown L.A. & the Pacific Ocean. 7 minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel to this exclusive community surrounded by nature will make you feel like you were hours from LA. A community filled w/special multi million dollar properties & a very impressive group of international diverse owners seeking an exclusive 24 guard gated estate. Perched up a long driveway on a gated hilltop w/a separate but attached lot that could be an amazing second home with its own separate entry to sell or enjoy for family. Front row seat on some of the most spectacular sunsets peering over the magic 4000 pound rock imported from Hawaii to complete this hideaway. Completely private for those seeking the best & most secure promontory in the hills of BeverlyHills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have any available units?
2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive's amenities include parking, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 SUMMITRIDGE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College