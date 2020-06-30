2592 Adelbert Ave

Amenities

Stunning Silver Lake home! 3 bedrooms with views, detached two-car garage and private yard. - Perfectly positioned at the end of a charming street in Silver Lake, this newly remodeled house is the perfect place to call home. From the large, brick-laid driveway youll enter the front door into the bright living room. Find the kitchen to the left, opening to a built-in dining table complete with matching bench seating. On the main level, you have a guest bedroom, bathroom, and side-by-side laundry units. Take the stairs and find the master bedroom to the left and another bedroom to the right - each room completed with an ensuite bathroom (full bathroom in the master, half bathroom in the second bedroom). Multiple outdoor areas with a built-in fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Private detached two-car garage, oversized windows, vaulted ceilings, convenient freeway access. Whole Foods and Starbucks are only half a mile away, with the Silverlake Reservoir just 1.3 miles away.



