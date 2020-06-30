All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2592 Adelbert Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2592 Adelbert Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

2592 Adelbert Ave

2592 Adelbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2592 Adelbert Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Silver Lake home! 3 bedrooms with views, detached two-car garage and private yard. - Perfectly positioned at the end of a charming street in Silver Lake, this newly remodeled house is the perfect place to call home. From the large, brick-laid driveway youll enter the front door into the bright living room. Find the kitchen to the left, opening to a built-in dining table complete with matching bench seating. On the main level, you have a guest bedroom, bathroom, and side-by-side laundry units. Take the stairs and find the master bedroom to the left and another bedroom to the right - each room completed with an ensuite bathroom (full bathroom in the master, half bathroom in the second bedroom). Multiple outdoor areas with a built-in fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Private detached two-car garage, oversized windows, vaulted ceilings, convenient freeway access. Whole Foods and Starbucks are only half a mile away, with the Silverlake Reservoir just 1.3 miles away.

(RLNE5533246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2592 Adelbert Ave have any available units?
2592 Adelbert Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2592 Adelbert Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2592 Adelbert Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2592 Adelbert Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2592 Adelbert Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2592 Adelbert Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2592 Adelbert Ave offers parking.
Does 2592 Adelbert Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2592 Adelbert Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2592 Adelbert Ave have a pool?
No, 2592 Adelbert Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2592 Adelbert Ave have accessible units?
No, 2592 Adelbert Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2592 Adelbert Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2592 Adelbert Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2592 Adelbert Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2592 Adelbert Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College