Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

259 West MANCHESTER Avenue

259 W Manchester Ave · No Longer Available
Location

259 W Manchester Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Located on the coveted first hill of Playa del Rey and steps from the sand, enjoy the beach lifestyle year round in this mid-century modern 3 bed/2bath main level unit. Experience all the amenities of coastal living in Silicon Beach - Walk to restaurants and shops, bike up and down the coast, surf the waves, and more.Great entertaining space accessible to the business hubs of Playa Vista and Marina Del Rey, with easy highway access to the 90, 405, and 105. Quick commute for air travel via LAX.Excellent school district. Nature trails located in the neighborhood, adjacent to the Blue Butterfly Preserve. Walk to Ballona Wetlands Nature Reserve in Playa del Rey.Bright, open living spaces, updated with careful attention to retaining the home's original charm and character. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, gas range and plenty of cabinet space. Lush, private back yard with built-in gas grill and fountain. In-unit, full size washer and dryer in large laundry room. All utilities included (gas, electric, water, and Internet). 1 year lease, street parking. 1733 sq ft $4950.00 security deposit $4975.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue have any available units?
259 West MANCHESTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue have?
Some of 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
259 West MANCHESTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue have a pool?
No, 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 West MANCHESTER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
