2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace

2587 1/2 Riverside Ter · No Longer Available
Location

2587 1/2 Riverside Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Silver Lake Home with Private Patio - Property Id: 121872

Cottage style 1 Bed/ 1 Bath with rear private patio and additional storage space options. It can be retrofitted for laundry water and gas hookups if requested. Recently cosmetic updates include new paint in and out and external wood trimmings. Living room has new recessed led lights, double pane insulated windows throughout, and ceiling fan in living and bedroom. Also Includes a window A/C unit and an electric wall heater in the living room. New High speed internet will be included via dedicated (cat 5) jack. This unit also has a additional room that can be used for storage or retrofitted for laundry water and gas hookups if requestested. Street parking only available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121872
Property Id 121872

(RLNE4888159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace have any available units?
2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace have?
Some of 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace offer parking?
No, 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace have a pool?
No, 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
