2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace

Available 06/01/19 Silver Lake Home with Private Patio - Property Id: 121872



Cottage style 1 Bed/ 1 Bath with rear private patio and additional storage space options. It can be retrofitted for laundry water and gas hookups if requested. Recently cosmetic updates include new paint in and out and external wood trimmings. Living room has new recessed led lights, double pane insulated windows throughout, and ceiling fan in living and bedroom. Also Includes a window A/C unit and an electric wall heater in the living room. New High speed internet will be included via dedicated (cat 5) jack. This unit also has a additional room that can be used for storage or retrofitted for laundry water and gas hookups if requestested. Street parking only available.

