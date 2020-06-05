All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2581 ARVIA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2581 ARVIA Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2581 ARVIA Street

2581 E Arvia St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2581 E Arvia St, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Cypress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
Beautiful Spacious New Model Townhouse in a Brand new community. This gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Baths residence in the RiverPark community along the Los Angeles River is available for lease! The entry floor has one bedroom and bathroom with a private entrance, perfect for a home office or guest room. The second floor is great for entertaining with open concept kitchen, breakfast nook, kitchen island, dining and living area. Kitchen has stainless steel Whirlpool appliances including dishwasher, oven and microwave. The third floor has 2 Huge bedrooms with 2 Full baths. Master bedroom has private bath and large walk in closet. There's an attached 2 car garage, laundry area (washer and dryer provided with lease) and lovely outdoor patio, so many great features. Minutes from all the trendy restaurants in FrogTown,Atwater&Silverlake. Easy commute to Downtown Los Angeles, Burbank and all of the hot spots in North East Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2581 ARVIA Street have any available units?
2581 ARVIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2581 ARVIA Street have?
Some of 2581 ARVIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2581 ARVIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2581 ARVIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2581 ARVIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 2581 ARVIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2581 ARVIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 2581 ARVIA Street offers parking.
Does 2581 ARVIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2581 ARVIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2581 ARVIA Street have a pool?
No, 2581 ARVIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2581 ARVIA Street have accessible units?
No, 2581 ARVIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2581 ARVIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2581 ARVIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College