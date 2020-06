Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located on private driveway in Beverly Hills, this traditional home offers abundance of natural light and large master suite with fireplace and walk in closet. The main living level includes 3 guest rooms, large living room and dining area. The kitchen opens to pool and outdoor area that is surrounded by lush landscaping. The outdoor area also features guest house with bathroom and kitchenette.