255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 3 bedroom home available now in Los Angeles! - Stop Looking!!

You won't find a unit of this quality and location for less!!

Stunning 3 bedroom available now in Los Angeles! . Minutes away from Koreatown, Koreatown Galleria, and Echo Park.

20 minutes away from LACMA, The Grove, USC, Staples Center and LA Convention Center.



RENT: $3,595.00

DEPOSIT: $2,000.00



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 3 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Rent: $3,595.00

Deposit: $2,000.00

Parking: Driveway parking

Laundry: Hook-Ups

Pet Policy: Small Pets Allowed With Additional Deposit & Pet Rent

Property Type: Single Family Home



RENTAL FEATURES

-Stove/ Oven

-Refrigerator

-Living room

-Stainless steel appliances

-Granite countertop



Call Us Today to Schedule An Appointment To View Your Next Home!



Contact info:

Alma | NORTH OAK REAL ESTATE | (213) 716-0854



**EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY**



(RLNE5144386)