All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE

255 South Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

255 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3 bedroom home available now in Los Angeles! - Stop Looking!!
You won't find a unit of this quality and location for less!!
Stunning 3 bedroom available now in Los Angeles! . Minutes away from Koreatown, Koreatown Galleria, and Echo Park.
20 minutes away from LACMA, The Grove, USC, Staples Center and LA Convention Center.

RENT: $3,595.00
DEPOSIT: $2,000.00

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 3 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Rent: $3,595.00
Deposit: $2,000.00
Parking: Driveway parking
Laundry: Hook-Ups
Pet Policy: Small Pets Allowed With Additional Deposit & Pet Rent
Property Type: Single Family Home

RENTAL FEATURES
-Stove/ Oven
-Refrigerator
-Living room
-Stainless steel appliances
-Granite countertop

Call Us Today to Schedule An Appointment To View Your Next Home!

Contact info:
Alma | NORTH OAK REAL ESTATE | (213) 716-0854

**EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY**

(RLNE5144386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE have any available units?
255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE have?
Some of 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE offers parking.
Does 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE have a pool?
No, 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College