255 SOUTH GRAMERCY PLACE

Amenities
Stunning 3 bedroom home available now in Los Angeles! - Stop Looking!!
You won't find a unit of this quality and location for less!!
Stunning 3 bedroom available now in Los Angeles! . Minutes away from Koreatown, Koreatown Galleria, and Echo Park.
20 minutes away from LACMA, The Grove, USC, Staples Center and LA Convention Center.
RENT: $3,595.00
DEPOSIT: $2,000.00
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 3 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Rent: $3,595.00
Deposit: $2,000.00
Parking: Driveway parking
Laundry: Hook-Ups
Pet Policy: Small Pets Allowed With Additional Deposit & Pet Rent
Property Type: Single Family Home
RENTAL FEATURES
-Stove/ Oven
-Refrigerator
-Living room
-Stainless steel appliances
-Granite countertop
Call Us Today to Schedule An Appointment To View Your Next Home!
Contact info:
Alma | NORTH OAK REAL ESTATE | (213) 716-0854
**EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY**
(RLNE5144386)