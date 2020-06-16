All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2547 HUTTON Drive

2547 Hutton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2547 Hutton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Private and gated designer perfect contemporary atop a private road with spectacular 280 deg views of rolling hills. Extraordinary use of natural stones, textiles and wood floors stylishly mixed with great design that captures the spectacular surrounding mountain views from the floor-to-ceiling windows. Fantastic master suite with soaking tub and balcony from the master bath, spacious media room, large deck, pool, yard and built-in fire-pit seating for many. A classic home with privacy, depth and whispering luxury with timeless appeal and everyday comfort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2547 HUTTON Drive have any available units?
2547 HUTTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2547 HUTTON Drive have?
Some of 2547 HUTTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2547 HUTTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2547 HUTTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2547 HUTTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2547 HUTTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2547 HUTTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2547 HUTTON Drive offers parking.
Does 2547 HUTTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2547 HUTTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2547 HUTTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2547 HUTTON Drive has a pool.
Does 2547 HUTTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2547 HUTTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2547 HUTTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2547 HUTTON Drive has units with dishwashers.

