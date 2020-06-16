2547 HUTTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Private and gated designer perfect contemporary atop a private road with spectacular 280 deg views of rolling hills. Extraordinary use of natural stones, textiles and wood floors stylishly mixed with great design that captures the spectacular surrounding mountain views from the floor-to-ceiling windows. Fantastic master suite with soaking tub and balcony from the master bath, spacious media room, large deck, pool, yard and built-in fire-pit seating for many. A classic home with privacy, depth and whispering luxury with timeless appeal and everyday comfort.