Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

2503 OBAMA Boulevard

2503 Obama Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2503 Obama Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This recently remodeled house features a spacious floorplan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are newly laminated floors throughout the house and a recently upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. All appliances, including washer/dryer, are included with this rental. This home has double-paned windows and central heating/AC system. The large yard has a gated fence and a detached two-car garage. This great location is close to the new Expo Line and just a short train ride or drive to USC, shopping centers and Staples Center in Downtown. First showings will be Saturday, Aug. 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 OBAMA Boulevard have any available units?
2503 OBAMA Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 OBAMA Boulevard have?
Some of 2503 OBAMA Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 OBAMA Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2503 OBAMA Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 OBAMA Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2503 OBAMA Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2503 OBAMA Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2503 OBAMA Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2503 OBAMA Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2503 OBAMA Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 OBAMA Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2503 OBAMA Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2503 OBAMA Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2503 OBAMA Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 OBAMA Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 OBAMA Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
