2503 OBAMA Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This recently remodeled house features a spacious floorplan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are newly laminated floors throughout the house and a recently upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. All appliances, including washer/dryer, are included with this rental. This home has double-paned windows and central heating/AC system. The large yard has a gated fence and a detached two-car garage. This great location is close to the new Expo Line and just a short train ride or drive to USC, shopping centers and Staples Center in Downtown. First showings will be Saturday, Aug. 10.