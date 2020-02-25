2501 ZORADA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room sauna

This is one of the most breathtaking properties in the Hollywood Hills, and checks every amenity box available. Fleetwood pocket doors throughout for exquisite indoor/outdoor atmosphere give way to the breathtaking canyon and city views of Los Angeles. Lounge poolside and enjoy a BBQ, after a long work out in the basement gym. Enjoy a dry sauna, wet sauna or infrared sauna experience, then rinse off for movie night in the dedicated theater. No expense spared. Private and truly captivating. Short term rentals preferred.