Los Angeles, CA
2501 ZORADA Drive
2501 ZORADA Drive

2501 Zorada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Zorada Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
sauna
This is one of the most breathtaking properties in the Hollywood Hills, and checks every amenity box available. Fleetwood pocket doors throughout for exquisite indoor/outdoor atmosphere give way to the breathtaking canyon and city views of Los Angeles. Lounge poolside and enjoy a BBQ, after a long work out in the basement gym. Enjoy a dry sauna, wet sauna or infrared sauna experience, then rinse off for movie night in the dedicated theater. No expense spared. Private and truly captivating. Short term rentals preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 ZORADA Drive have any available units?
2501 ZORADA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 ZORADA Drive have?
Some of 2501 ZORADA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 ZORADA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 ZORADA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 ZORADA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2501 ZORADA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2501 ZORADA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2501 ZORADA Drive offers parking.
Does 2501 ZORADA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 ZORADA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 ZORADA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2501 ZORADA Drive has a pool.
Does 2501 ZORADA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 ZORADA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 ZORADA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 ZORADA Drive has units with dishwashers.
