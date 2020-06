Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

A secluded retreat in BHPO on over 1/2 an acre total with 1/4 acre being flat. Tastefully updated with state of the art kitchen appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. The master suite opens to a spectacular garden with pool and breathtaking views.