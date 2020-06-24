All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2479 Claremont Ave

2479 Claremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2479 Claremont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

Spacious and Beautiful 3-Bedroom, 3-Bath Home in the Los Feliz Hills - Hillside views and lush greenery can be appreciated from every window in this pet-friendly home. Welcome to your luxury hideaway in the Hills!

This soaring, stunning 3-bedroom, 3-bath home is nestled in the hills of Los Feliz, in one of Los Angeles most desirable neighborhoods. This luxurious home is situated in an ideal locale -- tucked away, yet still incredibly convenient to freeways, great schools, and all the hippest restaurants and nightlife the East Side has to offer.

From the moment you enter the beautiful marble foyer, you will be enchanted by the charm and grace of this property. Every detail has been thought through -- from the designer master suite, to the gourmet French-style kitchen, to the magical outdoor space off the dining area (perfect for entertaining al-fresco!) and the double balconies off the upstairs bedrooms that overlook the charming courtyard This home has it all.

BEAUTIFUL natural light abounds, as well as recessed lighting throughout. The airy living rooms soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows will have you feeling like youre perched above-it-all with sweeping views of the Los Feliz Hills -- yet the home features cozy spaces, as well -- with not one, but two fireplaces (in the living room as well as next to the jacuzzi soaking tub in the master suite) and two bonus rooms to be used for whatever purpose you desire Gorgeous marble tile in the entry hall, living room, and master bedroom accents the beautiful hardwood floors throughout much of the rest of the house.

(RLNE3535739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2479 Claremont Ave have any available units?
2479 Claremont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2479 Claremont Ave have?
Some of 2479 Claremont Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2479 Claremont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2479 Claremont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2479 Claremont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2479 Claremont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2479 Claremont Ave offer parking?
No, 2479 Claremont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2479 Claremont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2479 Claremont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2479 Claremont Ave have a pool?
No, 2479 Claremont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2479 Claremont Ave have accessible units?
No, 2479 Claremont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2479 Claremont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2479 Claremont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
