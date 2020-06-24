2479 Claremont Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace courtyard bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and Beautiful 3-Bedroom, 3-Bath Home in the Los Feliz Hills - Hillside views and lush greenery can be appreciated from every window in this pet-friendly home. Welcome to your luxury hideaway in the Hills!



This soaring, stunning 3-bedroom, 3-bath home is nestled in the hills of Los Feliz, in one of Los Angeles most desirable neighborhoods. This luxurious home is situated in an ideal locale -- tucked away, yet still incredibly convenient to freeways, great schools, and all the hippest restaurants and nightlife the East Side has to offer.



From the moment you enter the beautiful marble foyer, you will be enchanted by the charm and grace of this property. Every detail has been thought through -- from the designer master suite, to the gourmet French-style kitchen, to the magical outdoor space off the dining area (perfect for entertaining al-fresco!) and the double balconies off the upstairs bedrooms that overlook the charming courtyard This home has it all.



BEAUTIFUL natural light abounds, as well as recessed lighting throughout. The airy living rooms soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows will have you feeling like youre perched above-it-all with sweeping views of the Los Feliz Hills -- yet the home features cozy spaces, as well -- with not one, but two fireplaces (in the living room as well as next to the jacuzzi soaking tub in the master suite) and two bonus rooms to be used for whatever purpose you desire Gorgeous marble tile in the entry hall, living room, and master bedroom accents the beautiful hardwood floors throughout much of the rest of the house.



(RLNE3535739)