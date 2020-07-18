All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2471 Venus Drive

2471 Venus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2471 Venus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled from top to bottom home with pool in coveted Mt. Olympus enclave in the Hollywood Hills! - Please call Nancy Marquez at 310-237-8695 for showings and questions.

Bright two story remodeled home in Hollywood's coveted Mt. Olympus enclave above the Sunset Strip! Dramatic entry, high ceilings and marble floors. Central A/C and heat. New flooring throughout, new windows, doors, fixtures and hardware. The first floor offers an open layout with updated kitchen, living room with wood burning fireplace, family room, formal dining room with wet bar and sliding glass doors opening to the backyard and pool, three car attached garage with direct access to the home and maid quarters. Upstairs you'll find a feature glass tile hallway that brings tons of natural light in. The master bedroom has a large newly remodeled bathroom with dual sink vanity and separate brand new bathtub and shower stall. Another bedroom has a cedar lined walk-in closet and a terrace. Outside there is a sparkling pool and backyard to enjoy the perfect California weather.

This property is located in the exclusive Mt. Olympus enclave, just five minutes to world famous Sunset Strip where you'll find some of the most renowned dining and nightlife destinations in the country. With easy access to Hollywood, Downtown, Beverly Hills and even the west side, this perfectly situated area will allow you the opportunity to experience all that Los Angeles has to offer. Despite its convenient location, the surrounding canyon keeps it quiet and serene.

Please call Nancy Marquez at 310-237-8695 for showings and questions.

Management does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497.

(RLNE4668198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2471 Venus Drive have any available units?
2471 Venus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2471 Venus Drive have?
Some of 2471 Venus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2471 Venus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2471 Venus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2471 Venus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2471 Venus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2471 Venus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2471 Venus Drive offers parking.
Does 2471 Venus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2471 Venus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2471 Venus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2471 Venus Drive has a pool.
Does 2471 Venus Drive have accessible units?
No, 2471 Venus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2471 Venus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2471 Venus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
