2471 Venus Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled from top to bottom home with pool in coveted Mt. Olympus enclave in the Hollywood Hills! - Please call Nancy Marquez at 310-237-8695 for showings and questions.



Bright two story remodeled home in Hollywood's coveted Mt. Olympus enclave above the Sunset Strip! Dramatic entry, high ceilings and marble floors. Central A/C and heat. New flooring throughout, new windows, doors, fixtures and hardware. The first floor offers an open layout with updated kitchen, living room with wood burning fireplace, family room, formal dining room with wet bar and sliding glass doors opening to the backyard and pool, three car attached garage with direct access to the home and maid quarters. Upstairs you'll find a feature glass tile hallway that brings tons of natural light in. The master bedroom has a large newly remodeled bathroom with dual sink vanity and separate brand new bathtub and shower stall. Another bedroom has a cedar lined walk-in closet and a terrace. Outside there is a sparkling pool and backyard to enjoy the perfect California weather.



This property is located in the exclusive Mt. Olympus enclave, just five minutes to world famous Sunset Strip where you'll find some of the most renowned dining and nightlife destinations in the country. With easy access to Hollywood, Downtown, Beverly Hills and even the west side, this perfectly situated area will allow you the opportunity to experience all that Los Angeles has to offer. Despite its convenient location, the surrounding canyon keeps it quiet and serene.



Please call Nancy Marquez at 310-237-8695 for showings and questions.



