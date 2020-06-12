2469 N Crest View Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Hollywood Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Spectacular neighborhood minutes to the city or the valley. Fabulous open floor plan. Spacious and elaborate master en suite with two closets and two more bedrooms share a full bathroom. A separate bed and bath is perfect for live in or guests.The low maintenance yard has a spacious deck with a covered area as well. Below are two levels with a ping pong table and more space to hang out in. With a covered hot tub this private yard is very versatile.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2469 CREST VIEW Drive have any available units?
2469 CREST VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.