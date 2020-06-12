2469 CREST VIEW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Spectacular neighborhood minutes to the city or the valley. Fabulous open floor plan. Spacious and elaborate master en suite with two closets and two more bedrooms share a full bathroom. A separate bed and bath is perfect for live in or guests.The low maintenance yard has a spacious deck with a covered area as well. Below are two levels with a ping pong table and more space to hang out in. With a covered hot tub this private yard is very versatile.