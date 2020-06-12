All apartments in Los Angeles
2469 CREST VIEW Drive

2469 N Crest View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2469 N Crest View Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Spectacular neighborhood minutes to the city or the valley. Fabulous open floor plan. Spacious and elaborate master en suite with two closets and two more bedrooms share a full bathroom. A separate bed and bath is perfect for live in or guests.The low maintenance yard has a spacious deck with a covered area as well. Below are two levels with a ping pong table and more space to hang out in. With a covered hot tub this private yard is very versatile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2469 CREST VIEW Drive have any available units?
2469 CREST VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2469 CREST VIEW Drive have?
Some of 2469 CREST VIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2469 CREST VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2469 CREST VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2469 CREST VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2469 CREST VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2469 CREST VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2469 CREST VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 2469 CREST VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2469 CREST VIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2469 CREST VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 2469 CREST VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2469 CREST VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 2469 CREST VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2469 CREST VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2469 CREST VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
