All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2460 JUPITER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2460 JUPITER Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

2460 JUPITER Drive

2460 Jupiter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2460 Jupiter Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
Awesome FURNISHED TWO BEDROOM Executive Lease with Privacy, Security, Canyon Views, Pool/Spa/Deck, Professional Gym, Pool Table. Casual Elegance. Enormous Great Room. Luxury Master plus Guest Room and Bath. Just minutes off the Sunset Strip, up Nichols Canyon/Mt Olympus. Multi-Million Dollar Neighborhood. All appliances, televisions, audio, dishes, linens, and ready for security-internet connection. NOTE: THIRD BEDROOM has been CONVERTED to Professionally Equipped GYM. Bring your Industry Clients. OWNER PREFERS ONE YEAR LEASE, but will consider 6 Month Lease at $10,000 per month. Good Credit, Income Verification, and Renter's Insurance Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 JUPITER Drive have any available units?
2460 JUPITER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2460 JUPITER Drive have?
Some of 2460 JUPITER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 JUPITER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2460 JUPITER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 JUPITER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2460 JUPITER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2460 JUPITER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2460 JUPITER Drive offers parking.
Does 2460 JUPITER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2460 JUPITER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 JUPITER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2460 JUPITER Drive has a pool.
Does 2460 JUPITER Drive have accessible units?
No, 2460 JUPITER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 JUPITER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2460 JUPITER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College