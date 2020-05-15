2459 LAUREL PASS

Amenities

This dreamy, character-filled Hollywood Hills hideaway, owned by celebrity fashion designer, Calleen Cordero, is available for lease for the very first time. Like her chic, bohemian designs, Cordero has exquisitely blended the authenticity and earthiness of this original 1920's Laurel Canyon home with gorgeous updates. This huge, gated property provides lots of spaces for soaking up the beauty of the canyon, with huge windows, private patios & decks, stunning trees, a greenhouse, and an outdoor sauna. It also boasts 3 beds, 3 baths, bonus room, closets w/ Japanese Soji screens, heated floors & steam showers in the baths, hardwood floors, open-concept living space, skylights, parking for up to 6 cars and more. The downstairs bedroom with bonus room and bathroom has its own entrance - great for office use or guests. This prime location is minutes from the Sunset Strip, Ventura Blvd, and award-winning Wonderland School.