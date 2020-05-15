All apartments in Los Angeles
2459 LAUREL PASS

2459 Laurel Pass · No Longer Available
Location

2459 Laurel Pass, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
sauna
This dreamy, character-filled Hollywood Hills hideaway, owned by celebrity fashion designer, Calleen Cordero, is available for lease for the very first time. Like her chic, bohemian designs, Cordero has exquisitely blended the authenticity and earthiness of this original 1920's Laurel Canyon home with gorgeous updates. This huge, gated property provides lots of spaces for soaking up the beauty of the canyon, with huge windows, private patios & decks, stunning trees, a greenhouse, and an outdoor sauna. It also boasts 3 beds, 3 baths, bonus room, closets w/ Japanese Soji screens, heated floors & steam showers in the baths, hardwood floors, open-concept living space, skylights, parking for up to 6 cars and more. The downstairs bedroom with bonus room and bathroom has its own entrance - great for office use or guests. This prime location is minutes from the Sunset Strip, Ventura Blvd, and award-winning Wonderland School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2459 LAUREL PASS have any available units?
2459 LAUREL PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2459 LAUREL PASS have?
Some of 2459 LAUREL PASS's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2459 LAUREL PASS currently offering any rent specials?
2459 LAUREL PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2459 LAUREL PASS pet-friendly?
No, 2459 LAUREL PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2459 LAUREL PASS offer parking?
Yes, 2459 LAUREL PASS offers parking.
Does 2459 LAUREL PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2459 LAUREL PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2459 LAUREL PASS have a pool?
No, 2459 LAUREL PASS does not have a pool.
Does 2459 LAUREL PASS have accessible units?
No, 2459 LAUREL PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 2459 LAUREL PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 2459 LAUREL PASS does not have units with dishwashers.

