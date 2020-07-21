All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:23 PM

24501 Crabapple Ct

24501 Crabapple Court · No Longer Available
Location

24501 Crabapple Court, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d5d76208a ---- Spectacular 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths in West Hills, .This house has various fruit trees. The backyard has a large pool and a large spa. plastered with small dark blue river pebbles from Chile along with blue glass accented tile lines on the steps. There\'s a grass area along with a round brick fire pit near the pool. There\'s also shaded white wooden lattice attached to the back and sides of the house. The patio comes with the hooks to have a nice hammock place and relax over and above the water. 15 minutes to Westfield Mall, The Village and Costco Round Meadow Elementary School, A.C. Steel Middle School Calabasas High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24501 Crabapple Ct have any available units?
24501 Crabapple Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24501 Crabapple Ct have?
Some of 24501 Crabapple Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24501 Crabapple Ct currently offering any rent specials?
24501 Crabapple Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24501 Crabapple Ct pet-friendly?
No, 24501 Crabapple Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24501 Crabapple Ct offer parking?
No, 24501 Crabapple Ct does not offer parking.
Does 24501 Crabapple Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24501 Crabapple Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24501 Crabapple Ct have a pool?
Yes, 24501 Crabapple Ct has a pool.
Does 24501 Crabapple Ct have accessible units?
No, 24501 Crabapple Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 24501 Crabapple Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 24501 Crabapple Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
