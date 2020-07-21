24501 Crabapple Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit pool hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d5d76208a ---- Spectacular 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths in West Hills, .This house has various fruit trees. The backyard has a large pool and a large spa. plastered with small dark blue river pebbles from Chile along with blue glass accented tile lines on the steps. There\'s a grass area along with a round brick fire pit near the pool. There\'s also shaded white wooden lattice attached to the back and sides of the house. The patio comes with the hooks to have a nice hammock place and relax over and above the water. 15 minutes to Westfield Mall, The Village and Costco Round Meadow Elementary School, A.C. Steel Middle School Calabasas High School