2440 N Gower

Amenities
Newly remodeled California cottage nestled in the Hollywood Hills.
Vaulted Ceiling, Skylights, Big Windows and Lush Greenery make this place bright, comfortable and relaxing.
50 easy steps down from a quiet street make this cottage your own private oasis!
Featuring:
Indoor fireplace
Modern Kitchen with New Appliances
Designed by restauranteur
Remodeled Bathroom with Double sinks
In unit Washer and Dryer
Office desk
Wall mounted flat screen TV
Playable Upright Piano
Air Conditioning & Central Heating
Bedroom 1
1 double bed
Bedroom 2
1 single bed
Common spaces
Living Room Dining Room Combination
Features nearby hiking · spectacular views · celebrity neighborhood · Easy stroll to Franklin Village ·
The DASH bus stop is only one block away and takes you to downtown Hollywood every 25 minutes for 50 cents (25 cents for seniors)
___________________
Available Immediately
6 month minimum
1 car Garage available for additional $200 per month
Leasing Agent does not offer compensation to Buyer's Agent
Leasing Agent Information:
Joshua Komer
REALTOR Associate Rodeo Realty
CalBRE# 02075346
PH: 323.524.3848
EM: Joshua@RealSecretsofRealEstate.com
www.RealSecretsofRealEstate.com