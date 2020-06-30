2440 N Gower

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Newly remodeled California cottage nestled in the Hollywood Hills.

Vaulted Ceiling, Skylights, Big Windows and Lush Greenery make this place bright, comfortable and relaxing.

50 easy steps down from a quiet street make this cottage your own private oasis!



Featuring:



Indoor fireplace



Modern Kitchen with New Appliances

Designed by restauranteur



Remodeled Bathroom with Double sinks



In unit Washer and Dryer



Office desk



Wall mounted flat screen TV



Playable Upright Piano



Air Conditioning & Central Heating



Bedroom 1

1 double bed



Bedroom 2

1 single bed



Common spaces

Living Room Dining Room Combination



Features nearby hiking · spectacular views · celebrity neighborhood · Easy stroll to Franklin Village ·



The DASH bus stop is only one block away and takes you to downtown Hollywood every 25 minutes for 50 cents (25 cents for seniors)

___________________



Available Immediately



6 month minimum



1 car Garage available for additional $200 per month



Leasing Agent does not offer compensation to Buyer's Agent



Leasing Agent Information:

Joshua Komer

REALTOR Associate Rodeo Realty

CalBRE# 02075346

PH: 323.524.3848

EM: Joshua@RealSecretsofRealEstate.com



www.RealSecretsofRealEstate.com