Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning West Hills Home - Stunning West Hills home- three large bedrooms, two new baths, wood floor throughout, new windows throughout, remodeled bathrooms, cook's kitchen with new cook-top, formal living room, huge family room with warm fireplace laundry room, over-sized garage, rear yard with covered patio and huge grassy play area. Newly installed central a/c, new landscaping, +++. This gem has it all for the fussiest tenants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2383337)