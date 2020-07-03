All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 243 South Avenue 50.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
243 South Avenue 50
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:52 PM

243 South Avenue 50

243 Avenue 50 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

243 Avenue 50, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Top floor 2 br condo nestled into the hills of Highland Park in a gated complex is close to freeways and downtown L.A. but feels worlds away with the mountain views and access to parks and hiking trails. Walking distance to restaurants and nightlife on Figueroa. 10 minutes from Sycamore Grove Park, hiking trails at Deb's Park and Gold Line Metro Stop. Condo cleverly optimizes space with built in living room credenza, buffet with wine rack and lighted display cabinet to showcase your collections. New luxury vinyl plank flooring. Efficient kitchen with granite counters and mountain views from the window. Combo washer/dryer in the unit makes laundry a breeze. Master bedroom has walk in closet with built in organizer and second bedroom opens out to private patio with views of the hills. Two car garage with tandem parking, pool, jacuzzi and barbecue in complex.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1035396?source=marketing
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 South Avenue 50 have any available units?
243 South Avenue 50 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 South Avenue 50 have?
Some of 243 South Avenue 50's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 South Avenue 50 currently offering any rent specials?
243 South Avenue 50 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 South Avenue 50 pet-friendly?
No, 243 South Avenue 50 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 243 South Avenue 50 offer parking?
Yes, 243 South Avenue 50 offers parking.
Does 243 South Avenue 50 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 South Avenue 50 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 South Avenue 50 have a pool?
Yes, 243 South Avenue 50 has a pool.
Does 243 South Avenue 50 have accessible units?
No, 243 South Avenue 50 does not have accessible units.
Does 243 South Avenue 50 have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 South Avenue 50 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College