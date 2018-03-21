All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2429 ARGOSY Way

2429 N Argosy Way · No Longer Available
Location

2429 N Argosy Way, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A secluded cul-de-sac is home to this gated, private tree-top hide-away c. 1924. 2 beds/2 baths plus separate bonus studio/home office with full bath. This romantic light filled 2 story cottage is filled with charming original details such as beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, claw foot soaking tub, multi-paned windows and French doors which open seamlessly to myriad decks and patios. Stroll to shops and restaurants on Franklin Ave and Griffith Park hiking trails. Truly an inspirational place to live and work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 ARGOSY Way have any available units?
2429 ARGOSY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 ARGOSY Way have?
Some of 2429 ARGOSY Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 ARGOSY Way currently offering any rent specials?
2429 ARGOSY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 ARGOSY Way pet-friendly?
No, 2429 ARGOSY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2429 ARGOSY Way offer parking?
Yes, 2429 ARGOSY Way offers parking.
Does 2429 ARGOSY Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2429 ARGOSY Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 ARGOSY Way have a pool?
No, 2429 ARGOSY Way does not have a pool.
Does 2429 ARGOSY Way have accessible units?
No, 2429 ARGOSY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 ARGOSY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2429 ARGOSY Way has units with dishwashers.
