2429 ARGOSY Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A secluded cul-de-sac is home to this gated, private tree-top hide-away c. 1924. 2 beds/2 baths plus separate bonus studio/home office with full bath. This romantic light filled 2 story cottage is filled with charming original details such as beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, claw foot soaking tub, multi-paned windows and French doors which open seamlessly to myriad decks and patios. Stroll to shops and restaurants on Franklin Ave and Griffith Park hiking trails. Truly an inspirational place to live and work.