2425 S Meyler Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

GORGEOUS. This forever home is fully upgraded and updated throughout, with room for a family to grow. Full bathrooms accommodate most any dynamic, along with bonus, home-office space. Natural light is in abundance, with a breezy floor plan. All amenities are included in the spacious and functional kitchen. The master suite includes a step-in spa tub and stall shower. A second room could also serve as a master, and a third suite is located on the main entry level. Washer and dryer hookups are ready for your convenience. The elegant deep wood and granite theme can be decorated for either contemporary taste, or traditional. Venetian relief plaster in family room. Porch, patio, and shared yard afford safe outdoor time, with low to no maintenance landscaping. Storage and garage space are included. Family members of Landlord reside in the front, detached unit, to assure pride of ownership, consideration, and privacy. Alley entrance is available for independent entry, as well as ample security on this quiet street. Conveniently close to amenities and freeways in a desirable San Pedro neighborhood! Please do not disturb the front occupants; pets will be considered. Thank you for your interest!



I have been licensed as a Broker for 25 years, and am here to serve. Real Estate is my life's work, I would love to help you! Call or text me any time at 530.681.3137, I am local, knowledgeable, and COMMITTED!