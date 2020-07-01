All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:33 AM

2425 S Meyler Street

2425 South Meyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

2425 South Meyler Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
GORGEOUS. This forever home is fully upgraded and updated throughout, with room for a family to grow. Full bathrooms accommodate most any dynamic, along with bonus, home-office space. Natural light is in abundance, with a breezy floor plan. All amenities are included in the spacious and functional kitchen. The master suite includes a step-in spa tub and stall shower. A second room could also serve as a master, and a third suite is located on the main entry level. Washer and dryer hookups are ready for your convenience. The elegant deep wood and granite theme can be decorated for either contemporary taste, or traditional. Venetian relief plaster in family room. Porch, patio, and shared yard afford safe outdoor time, with low to no maintenance landscaping. Storage and garage space are included. Family members of Landlord reside in the front, detached unit, to assure pride of ownership, consideration, and privacy. Alley entrance is available for independent entry, as well as ample security on this quiet street. Conveniently close to amenities and freeways in a desirable San Pedro neighborhood! Please do not disturb the front occupants; pets will be considered. Thank you for your interest!

I have been licensed as a Broker for 25 years, and am here to serve. Real Estate is my life's work, I would love to help you! Call or text me any time at 530.681.3137, I am local, knowledgeable, and COMMITTED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 S Meyler Street have any available units?
2425 S Meyler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 S Meyler Street have?
Some of 2425 S Meyler Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 S Meyler Street currently offering any rent specials?
2425 S Meyler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 S Meyler Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 S Meyler Street is pet friendly.
Does 2425 S Meyler Street offer parking?
Yes, 2425 S Meyler Street offers parking.
Does 2425 S Meyler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 S Meyler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 S Meyler Street have a pool?
No, 2425 S Meyler Street does not have a pool.
Does 2425 S Meyler Street have accessible units?
No, 2425 S Meyler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 S Meyler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 S Meyler Street has units with dishwashers.

