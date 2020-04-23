24231 Archwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous single family home in the award winning El Camino School District! This magnificent property is a spacious 1,570 sqft sitting on a lot of 7,391 sqft of well maintained greenery. It features 3BD/2BA with dark hardwood and beautiful tile flooring. With recessed lighting throughout the open living space and kitchen, this home is cozy and welcoming as soon as you step in. The formal dining room is easily accessible with a ceiling fan, tiled flooring, a charming brick wall with a fireplace, and sliding doors into your backyard with a covered patio. Right across is the spacious open kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous tile countertop with ample amounts of prep and serve space, cute and modern cabinetry for your storage needs, tile back splash, charming lights over the breakfast counter, and a large window. A laundry room is also attached with washer and dryer included, plenty of cabinet space, and access to the backyard. The spacious master bedroom features a ceiling fan, plenty of closet space, dark hardwood flooring, and a private bathroom. The bathroom features a stand in shower with tile back splash, and a sink with granite countertop. The remaining 2 bedrooms feature dark hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, bright windows, and closet space. As you walk out into the wide open backyard, you will be greeted with the bright and beautiful trees and plush green grass with a well laid pebble rock design.