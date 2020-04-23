All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

24231 Archwood Street

24231 Archwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

24231 Archwood Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous single family home in the award winning El Camino School District! This magnificent property is a spacious 1,570 sqft sitting on a lot of 7,391 sqft of well maintained greenery. It features 3BD/2BA with dark hardwood and beautiful tile flooring. With recessed lighting throughout the open living space and kitchen, this home is cozy and welcoming as soon as you step in. The formal dining room is easily accessible with a ceiling fan, tiled flooring, a charming brick wall with a fireplace, and sliding doors into your backyard with a covered patio. Right across is the spacious open kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous tile countertop with ample amounts of prep and serve space, cute and modern cabinetry for your storage needs, tile back splash, charming lights over the breakfast counter, and a large window. A laundry room is also attached with washer and dryer included, plenty of cabinet space, and access to the backyard. The spacious master bedroom features a ceiling fan, plenty of closet space, dark hardwood flooring, and a private bathroom. The bathroom features a stand in shower with tile back splash, and a sink with granite countertop. The remaining 2 bedrooms feature dark hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, bright windows, and closet space. As you walk out into the wide open backyard, you will be greeted with the bright and beautiful trees and plush green grass with a well laid pebble rock design.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24231 Archwood Street have any available units?
24231 Archwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24231 Archwood Street have?
Some of 24231 Archwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24231 Archwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
24231 Archwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24231 Archwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 24231 Archwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24231 Archwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 24231 Archwood Street offers parking.
Does 24231 Archwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24231 Archwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24231 Archwood Street have a pool?
No, 24231 Archwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 24231 Archwood Street have accessible units?
No, 24231 Archwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24231 Archwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24231 Archwood Street has units with dishwashers.
