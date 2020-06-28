24230 Welby Way

Amenities

Prime West Hills 4 BED/3 BATH Home with Sparkling Pool & Spa! - PRIME WEST HILLS LOCATION! Highly Rated schools including Haynes Charter Elementary, Hale Middle School, and El Camino High School. This home boasts with 2,168 square feet of living space! The entry features high ceilings and tile floors. The family room offers a brick fireplace and a wet bar, great for entertaining! The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and ample cabinet space. Three bedrooms on the bottom level along with two bathrooms! Private Master bedroom and master bathroom located upstairs along with a bonus office upstairs. Individual laundry area with linen cabinets. Your private backyard is mostly dryscape featuring a sparkling pool, spa and turf! Beautiful stone tile surrounding the pool with appealing banana tree plants and a covered patio. Landlord pays for gardener & pool service. Attached garage. The property is fenced in all around.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5070212)