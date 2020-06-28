All apartments in Los Angeles
24230 Welby Way

24230 Welby Way · No Longer Available
Location

24230 Welby Way, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Prime West Hills 4 BED/3 BATH Home with Sparkling Pool & Spa! - PRIME WEST HILLS LOCATION! Highly Rated schools including Haynes Charter Elementary, Hale Middle School, and El Camino High School. This home boasts with 2,168 square feet of living space! The entry features high ceilings and tile floors. The family room offers a brick fireplace and a wet bar, great for entertaining! The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and ample cabinet space. Three bedrooms on the bottom level along with two bathrooms! Private Master bedroom and master bathroom located upstairs along with a bonus office upstairs. Individual laundry area with linen cabinets. Your private backyard is mostly dryscape featuring a sparkling pool, spa and turf! Beautiful stone tile surrounding the pool with appealing banana tree plants and a covered patio. Landlord pays for gardener & pool service. Attached garage. The property is fenced in all around.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5070212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24230 Welby Way have any available units?
24230 Welby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24230 Welby Way have?
Some of 24230 Welby Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24230 Welby Way currently offering any rent specials?
24230 Welby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24230 Welby Way pet-friendly?
No, 24230 Welby Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24230 Welby Way offer parking?
Yes, 24230 Welby Way offers parking.
Does 24230 Welby Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24230 Welby Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24230 Welby Way have a pool?
Yes, 24230 Welby Way has a pool.
Does 24230 Welby Way have accessible units?
No, 24230 Welby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24230 Welby Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 24230 Welby Way does not have units with dishwashers.
