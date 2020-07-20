2423 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities
Great Venice Beach location just off the Canals. Ultra modern design with exposed wood beam ceilings and polished concrete floors. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring the lush landscaping and trees inside. This live/work space is perfect for a small office environment or full time residence for the modern Venetian. Garage parking and extra storage space. 1 year minimum lease, with 2 preferred. Perfectly located, canal adjacent and blocks to the beach, Abbot Kinney, restaurants, shops, stores and Marina. Available now.