Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM

2423 OCEAN Avenue

2423 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2423 Ocean Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Venice Beach location just off the Canals. Ultra modern design with exposed wood beam ceilings and polished concrete floors. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring the lush landscaping and trees inside. This live/work space is perfect for a small office environment or full time residence for the modern Venetian. Garage parking and extra storage space. 1 year minimum lease, with 2 preferred. Perfectly located, canal adjacent and blocks to the beach, Abbot Kinney, restaurants, shops, stores and Marina. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
2423 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2423 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2423 OCEAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2423 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2423 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2423 OCEAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 2423 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2423 OCEAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2423 OCEAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2423 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2423 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2423 OCEAN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2423 OCEAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2423 OCEAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
