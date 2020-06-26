All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

24228 Calvert Street

24228 Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

24228 Calvert Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome to this beautiful Mid Century Modern "Woodland West" home originally designed by architect Charles Du Bois in the award winning El Camino school district! This spacious 3 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms Single Story has been remodeled offering contemporary design, a bright open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, new flooring throughout and a gourmet kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, new professional stainless steel appliances and 5 burner cooktop with a pot filler and vent hood. The expansive footprint allows for the entertainer to host amazing events due to the large living space featuring the classic double sided vertical brick fireplace the architect is famously known for. A large bonus room off the dining room with great space for a theater room, game room or guest quarters. The master suite has abundant space with doors leading to the backyard, high ceilings, his and hers closets, and the ensuite bath is AMAZING with it's walk in shower, soaking tub and double sinks. The secondary bedrooms are generous in size and are connected by a stunning Jack and Jill bathroom. Large backyard with covered patio and a fenced in (removable) sparkling pool. Direct access through the kitchen into the 2 car attached garage complete this amazing and stunning home. Solar Panels and Ring surveillance systems in place. You MUST see it to appreciate it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24228 Calvert Street have any available units?
24228 Calvert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24228 Calvert Street have?
Some of 24228 Calvert Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24228 Calvert Street currently offering any rent specials?
24228 Calvert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24228 Calvert Street pet-friendly?
No, 24228 Calvert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24228 Calvert Street offer parking?
Yes, 24228 Calvert Street offers parking.
Does 24228 Calvert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24228 Calvert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24228 Calvert Street have a pool?
Yes, 24228 Calvert Street has a pool.
Does 24228 Calvert Street have accessible units?
No, 24228 Calvert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24228 Calvert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24228 Calvert Street has units with dishwashers.
