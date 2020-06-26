24228 Calvert Street

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful Mid Century Modern "Woodland West" home originally designed by architect Charles Du Bois in the award winning El Camino school district! This spacious 3 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms Single Story has been remodeled offering contemporary design, a bright open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, new flooring throughout and a gourmet kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, new professional stainless steel appliances and 5 burner cooktop with a pot filler and vent hood. The expansive footprint allows for the entertainer to host amazing events due to the large living space featuring the classic double sided vertical brick fireplace the architect is famously known for. A large bonus room off the dining room with great space for a theater room, game room or guest quarters. The master suite has abundant space with doors leading to the backyard, high ceilings, his and hers closets, and the ensuite bath is AMAZING with it's walk in shower, soaking tub and double sinks. The secondary bedrooms are generous in size and are connected by a stunning Jack and Jill bathroom. Large backyard with covered patio and a fenced in (removable) sparkling pool. Direct access through the kitchen into the 2 car attached garage complete this amazing and stunning home. Solar Panels and Ring surveillance systems in place. You MUST see it to appreciate it!