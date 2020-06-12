All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:47 AM

2422 Sichel St

2422 N Sichel St · No Longer Available
Location

2422 N Sichel St, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 1BD/ 1BTH in Lincoln Heights! $1795

This building is convenient to everything and has a walk score of 90. This beautiful and modern unit has been renovated with new European cabinets and stainless steel appliances which include a new refrigerator, dishwasher stove and microwave. The unit boasts new grey hardwood like floors and updated bathroom with new cabinets and custom tiling. Move -in ready. Right in the heart of Lincoln Heights, right off of Broadway !! The Gold Line Lincoln/Cypress Station is an 8-minute walk !!

Monthly Rent: $1,795.00
Security Deposit: $1,795.00 (OAC)
Application Fee: $35.00 per application
Owner paid utilities : Water & Trash
Laundry On Site

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE4718805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Sichel St have any available units?
2422 Sichel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 Sichel St have?
Some of 2422 Sichel St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Sichel St currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Sichel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Sichel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2422 Sichel St is pet friendly.
Does 2422 Sichel St offer parking?
Yes, 2422 Sichel St offers parking.
Does 2422 Sichel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2422 Sichel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Sichel St have a pool?
No, 2422 Sichel St does not have a pool.
Does 2422 Sichel St have accessible units?
No, 2422 Sichel St does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Sichel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 Sichel St has units with dishwashers.
