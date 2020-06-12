2422 Sichel St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 1BD/ 1BTH in Lincoln Heights! $1795



This building is convenient to everything and has a walk score of 90. This beautiful and modern unit has been renovated with new European cabinets and stainless steel appliances which include a new refrigerator, dishwasher stove and microwave. The unit boasts new grey hardwood like floors and updated bathroom with new cabinets and custom tiling. Move -in ready. Right in the heart of Lincoln Heights, right off of Broadway !! The Gold Line Lincoln/Cypress Station is an 8-minute walk !!



Monthly Rent: $1,795.00

Security Deposit: $1,795.00 (OAC)

Application Fee: $35.00 per application

Owner paid utilities : Water & Trash

Laundry On Site



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



