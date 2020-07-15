All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2420 HERCULES Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2420 HERCULES Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2420 HERCULES Drive

2420 N Hercules Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2420 N Hercules Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
World class views from this Mt Olympus gem! Dramatic entry with accented staircase, marble floors, formal living room, formal dining room and spacious family room with fireplace. Large open kitchen with center island, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Generous bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub and steam shower. Huge outdoor area perfect for entertaining with pool, spa, surround sound speakers and incredible views of SF Valley, DTLA, Hollywood sign and surrounding mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 HERCULES Drive have any available units?
2420 HERCULES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 HERCULES Drive have?
Some of 2420 HERCULES Drive's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 HERCULES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2420 HERCULES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 HERCULES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2420 HERCULES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2420 HERCULES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2420 HERCULES Drive offers parking.
Does 2420 HERCULES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 HERCULES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 HERCULES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2420 HERCULES Drive has a pool.
Does 2420 HERCULES Drive have accessible units?
No, 2420 HERCULES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 HERCULES Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 HERCULES Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Lumina Hollywood
1522 Gordon Street
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College