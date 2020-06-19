All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2408 ROSCOMARE Road

2408 Roscomare Road · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Roscomare Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful views of Stone Canyon, its Lake/Reservoir and the City Lights below. This Mid-Century Modern home with a swimmer's pool provides tranquil privacy in the middle of Bel Air. Walls of glass fill the house with light, take advantage of the views and create an open indoor/outdoor environment ideal for our beautiful climate. The home has three bedrooms, three baths plus an additional large room that could be an office, play room, gym etc... The huge wine cellar can hold hundreds of bottles. Close walk to one of the premier elementary schools in the country. Two car garage and easy street parking as well. Easy access to Mulholland, 405 & 101 freeways, the Valley, the Westside and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 ROSCOMARE Road have any available units?
2408 ROSCOMARE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 ROSCOMARE Road have?
Some of 2408 ROSCOMARE Road's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 ROSCOMARE Road currently offering any rent specials?
2408 ROSCOMARE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 ROSCOMARE Road pet-friendly?
No, 2408 ROSCOMARE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2408 ROSCOMARE Road offer parking?
Yes, 2408 ROSCOMARE Road does offer parking.
Does 2408 ROSCOMARE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 ROSCOMARE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 ROSCOMARE Road have a pool?
Yes, 2408 ROSCOMARE Road has a pool.
Does 2408 ROSCOMARE Road have accessible units?
No, 2408 ROSCOMARE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 ROSCOMARE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 ROSCOMARE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
