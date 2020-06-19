2408 ROSCOMARE Road

Amenities

Wonderful views of Stone Canyon, its Lake/Reservoir and the City Lights below. This Mid-Century Modern home with a swimmer's pool provides tranquil privacy in the middle of Bel Air. Walls of glass fill the house with light, take advantage of the views and create an open indoor/outdoor environment ideal for our beautiful climate. The home has three bedrooms, three baths plus an additional large room that could be an office, play room, gym etc... The huge wine cellar can hold hundreds of bottles. Close walk to one of the premier elementary schools in the country. Two car garage and easy street parking as well. Easy access to Mulholland, 405 & 101 freeways, the Valley, the Westside and much more.