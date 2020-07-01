All apartments in Los Angeles
24 Brooks Ave 5

24 Brooks Ave · No Longer Available
Location

24 Brooks Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Venice Beach Studio. Seconds from the beach!! - Property Id: 145549

Text if you can make it by: 213-640-9404.

Updated photos to follow ASAP. All units are similar.

Parking space included
Owner pays water only
Laundry on site
One year lease
Cats OK, NO DOGS.

Known for its famous Venice Beach and Boardwalk, the city of Venice thrives in its diversity, vibrancy, and coastal vibes. The Venice Beach Boardwalk features a sandy beach along the Pacific with lively local restaurants and shops, along with street vendors and performers that line the boardwalk.

As one of the more diverse areas in Southern California, Venice is a wonderful place to immerse yourself in. Enjoy local eats at Venice Ale House on the boardwalk, or bring your furry friend to nearby Westminster Off-Leash Park for some dog-friendly fun. If waterfront views are your style, try Killer Shrimp, a fun eatery that overlooks runoff basins from the Pacific Ocean.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145549
Property Id 145549

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

