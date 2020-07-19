All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
24 24 Westminster Ave,
24 24 Westminster Ave,

24 E Westminster Ave · No Longer Available
Location

24 E Westminster Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
VENICE BEACH. Ideal Location. Not 50 yards to the sand. A tri-level, freestanding townhouse connected to a 3-unit building. Enjoy this high level, architectural designed 1 bed rm plus a mezzanine (loft). Feel the breeze on the 2nd floor-have an indoor/outdoor experience opening the garage door that is the entire living rm. wall. Red Balau hardwood floors throughout trimmed with metal base boards, metal beams and door frames. 2 full baths with floating vessel sinks on stainless steel mounts, in an all cement environment. The main bath, a wet room, has a 2 story light shaft. An efficient, stainless kitchen, with chopping block counter top and black cherry cabinets. Go out, up one flight to a 2 level (500+ sq. ft.) slate deck with a panoramic view of the ocean. A place for outdoor living, dinning and entertaining. Steps to great food court and the Coffee Bean. Only 2 blocks to chic Abbot Kinney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 24 Westminster Ave, have any available units?
24 24 Westminster Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 24 Westminster Ave, have?
Some of 24 24 Westminster Ave,'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 24 Westminster Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
24 24 Westminster Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 24 Westminster Ave, pet-friendly?
No, 24 24 Westminster Ave, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24 24 Westminster Ave, offer parking?
Yes, 24 24 Westminster Ave, offers parking.
Does 24 24 Westminster Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 24 Westminster Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 24 Westminster Ave, have a pool?
No, 24 24 Westminster Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 24 24 Westminster Ave, have accessible units?
No, 24 24 Westminster Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 24 24 Westminster Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 24 Westminster Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
