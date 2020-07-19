24 24 Westminster Ave,

Amenities

VENICE BEACH. Ideal Location. Not 50 yards to the sand. A tri-level, freestanding townhouse connected to a 3-unit building. Enjoy this high level, architectural designed 1 bed rm plus a mezzanine (loft). Feel the breeze on the 2nd floor-have an indoor/outdoor experience opening the garage door that is the entire living rm. wall. Red Balau hardwood floors throughout trimmed with metal base boards, metal beams and door frames. 2 full baths with floating vessel sinks on stainless steel mounts, in an all cement environment. The main bath, a wet room, has a 2 story light shaft. An efficient, stainless kitchen, with chopping block counter top and black cherry cabinets. Go out, up one flight to a 2 level (500+ sq. ft.) slate deck with a panoramic view of the ocean. A place for outdoor living, dinning and entertaining. Steps to great food court and the Coffee Bean. Only 2 blocks to chic Abbot Kinney.