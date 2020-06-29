23932 Oxnard Street

Amenities

Welcome Home to this Beautiful contemporary family home in the highly sought after Wood Crest area of Woodland Hills, as you walk in fall in love with its spacious open floor plan with delicate finishes, and most effective details throughout that brings serenity and happiness to this gorgeous home. The Cook’s kitchen is complimented by rich brown cabinets and gorgeous granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, huge island with plenty of cabinets along with a wine cooler. Light colors, smoothly fluent with natural lighting throughout the entire home, outstanding home featuring 4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms plus additional bonus room. Almost 2000 sq feet of living space. Master includes its own en-suite, walk-in closet and French door that leads to sparkling pool. Second bedroom with additional bonus room with Closet, all bedrooms are exponentially spacious. Attached garage that is completely finished with plenty of cabinets. Indoor laundry room, new roof, pool pump, and filter, copper plumbing throughout Stunning picturesque lush green landscaping in front, and Breathtaking back yard with grand immaculate pool, secluded and peaceful ideal for entertainment and memorable family gathering. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood and the award winning LAUSD charter Schools Lockhurst, Hale, El Camino and Chaminade. Short distance to the New “Village”, Topanga plaza, Promenade Mall and the Calabasas“Commons”, minutes from all shops , Restaurants, 101 FWY ,and Malibu