All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23932 Oxnard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23932 Oxnard Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

23932 Oxnard Street

23932 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23932 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home to this Beautiful contemporary family home in the highly sought after Wood Crest area of Woodland Hills, as you walk in fall in love with its spacious open floor plan with delicate finishes, and most effective details throughout that brings serenity and happiness to this gorgeous home. The Cook’s kitchen is complimented by rich brown cabinets and gorgeous granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, huge island with plenty of cabinets along with a wine cooler. Light colors, smoothly fluent with natural lighting throughout the entire home, outstanding home featuring 4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms plus additional bonus room. Almost 2000 sq feet of living space. Master includes its own en-suite, walk-in closet and French door that leads to sparkling pool. Second bedroom with additional bonus room with Closet, all bedrooms are exponentially spacious. Attached garage that is completely finished with plenty of cabinets. Indoor laundry room, new roof, pool pump, and filter, copper plumbing throughout Stunning picturesque lush green landscaping in front, and Breathtaking back yard with grand immaculate pool, secluded and peaceful ideal for entertainment and memorable family gathering. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood and the award winning LAUSD charter Schools Lockhurst, Hale, El Camino and Chaminade. Short distance to the New “Village”, Topanga plaza, Promenade Mall and the Calabasas“Commons”, minutes from all shops , Restaurants, 101 FWY ,and Malibu

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23932 Oxnard Street have any available units?
23932 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23932 Oxnard Street have?
Some of 23932 Oxnard Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23932 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
23932 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23932 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
No, 23932 Oxnard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23932 Oxnard Street offer parking?
Yes, 23932 Oxnard Street offers parking.
Does 23932 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23932 Oxnard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23932 Oxnard Street have a pool?
Yes, 23932 Oxnard Street has a pool.
Does 23932 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
Yes, 23932 Oxnard Street has accessible units.
Does 23932 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23932 Oxnard Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College