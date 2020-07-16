23718 Draco Way

Amenities
Lovely West Hills View Home with 4 bedrooms / 2 baths on peaceful street near award-winning schools.
This home features:
- Light and bright open floor plan with living room, family room, formal dining room, kitchen with gourmet appliances and dining bar.
- Just renovated with new hardwood floors and saltillo tile, along with upgraded LED lighting throughout.
- The property has lots of room for a garden or entertaining as well as a large grassy area for fun and the indoor/outdoor flow is wonderful for entertaining.
- New, efficient central A/C & heat
- Double pane Low-e windows and doors throughout for energy efficiency
- Tankless water heater for endless hot water
- Conveniently close to everything -- top rated schools - Pomelo Community Charter Elementary, Hale Charter Middle School, and El Camino Real Charter High School - as well as shopping, restaurants, banks, parks, hiking and biking.
- Home is pet friendly and has beautiful views of the West Valley.
- Includes stainless kitchen appliances, 2 car garage, and weekly gardening service.
Great neighborhood with highly desirable local schools at all levels!