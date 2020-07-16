All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23718 Draco Way

23718 W Draco Way · No Longer Available
Location

23718 W Draco Way, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely West Hills View Home with 4 bedrooms / 2 baths on peaceful street near award-winning schools.
This home features:
- Light and bright open floor plan with living room, family room, formal dining room, kitchen with gourmet appliances and dining bar.
- Just renovated with new hardwood floors and saltillo tile, along with upgraded LED lighting throughout.
- The property has lots of room for a garden or entertaining as well as a large grassy area for fun and the indoor/outdoor flow is wonderful for entertaining.
- New, efficient central A/C & heat
- Double pane Low-e windows and doors throughout for energy efficiency
- Tankless water heater for endless hot water
- Conveniently close to everything -- top rated schools - Pomelo Community Charter Elementary, Hale Charter Middle School, and El Camino Real Charter High School - as well as shopping, restaurants, banks, parks, hiking and biking.
- Home is pet friendly and has beautiful views of the West Valley.
- Includes stainless kitchen appliances, 2 car garage, and weekly gardening service.

Great neighborhood with highly desirable local schools at all levels!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23718 Draco Way have any available units?
23718 Draco Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23718 Draco Way have?
Some of 23718 Draco Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23718 Draco Way currently offering any rent specials?
23718 Draco Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23718 Draco Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 23718 Draco Way is pet friendly.
Does 23718 Draco Way offer parking?
Yes, 23718 Draco Way offers parking.
Does 23718 Draco Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23718 Draco Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23718 Draco Way have a pool?
No, 23718 Draco Way does not have a pool.
Does 23718 Draco Way have accessible units?
No, 23718 Draco Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23718 Draco Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 23718 Draco Way does not have units with dishwashers.
