23718 Draco Way

Amenities

Lovely West Hills View Home with 4 bedrooms / 2 baths on peaceful street near award-winning schools.

This home features:

- Light and bright open floor plan with living room, family room, formal dining room, kitchen with gourmet appliances and dining bar.

- Just renovated with new hardwood floors and saltillo tile, along with upgraded LED lighting throughout.

- The property has lots of room for a garden or entertaining as well as a large grassy area for fun and the indoor/outdoor flow is wonderful for entertaining.

- New, efficient central A/C & heat

- Double pane Low-e windows and doors throughout for energy efficiency

- Tankless water heater for endless hot water

- Conveniently close to everything -- top rated schools - Pomelo Community Charter Elementary, Hale Charter Middle School, and El Camino Real Charter High School - as well as shopping, restaurants, banks, parks, hiking and biking.

- Home is pet friendly and has beautiful views of the West Valley.

- Includes stainless kitchen appliances, 2 car garage, and weekly gardening service.



Great neighborhood with highly desirable local schools at all levels!