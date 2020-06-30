2364 Yorkshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry wine room

VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Architecturally distinctive home, almost 3000 sq ft., with unusual curves designed to echo the rounded shape of the corner lot. Mid century classic with wall of windows in living room that opens out to deck with views of Griffith Park Observatory. Perfect spot to catch fireworks at Dodger Stadium. Step into the burlwood paneled living room with original wood burning fireplace. Interact with guests from the open plan kitchen with oodles of counter and cabinet space and room for your Costco run with spacious pantry. Built in wine fridge and beverage refrigerator. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own bath. Lower level has den/family room with wall of windows and a wine room that has also been used as a darkroom for photography buffs with fiberglass wash basin in adjoining room. Perfect yard for entertaining with patio furniture and edged with lemon, lime and grapefruit trees. Grapevines on lower yard.