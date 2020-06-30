All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 26 2019 at 5:56 AM

2364 Yorkshire Drive

2364 Yorkshire Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2364 Yorkshire Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
wine room
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Architecturally distinctive home, almost 3000 sq ft., with unusual curves designed to echo the rounded shape of the corner lot. Mid century classic with wall of windows in living room that opens out to deck with views of Griffith Park Observatory. Perfect spot to catch fireworks at Dodger Stadium. Step into the burlwood paneled living room with original wood burning fireplace. Interact with guests from the open plan kitchen with oodles of counter and cabinet space and room for your Costco run with spacious pantry. Built in wine fridge and beverage refrigerator. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own bath. Lower level has den/family room with wall of windows and a wine room that has also been used as a darkroom for photography buffs with fiberglass wash basin in adjoining room. Perfect yard for entertaining with patio furniture and edged with lemon, lime and grapefruit trees. Grapevines on lower yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2364 Yorkshire Drive have any available units?
2364 Yorkshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2364 Yorkshire Drive have?
Some of 2364 Yorkshire Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2364 Yorkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2364 Yorkshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2364 Yorkshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2364 Yorkshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2364 Yorkshire Drive offer parking?
No, 2364 Yorkshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2364 Yorkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2364 Yorkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2364 Yorkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 2364 Yorkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2364 Yorkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2364 Yorkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2364 Yorkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2364 Yorkshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

