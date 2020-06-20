2360 Silver Lake Boulevard

Amenities

Unique contemporary 2 story home in the artsy district of Silver Lake. Steps away from the actual lake and lovely meadows with views of the Lake. This updated 3 bedrooms (2 bedroom upstairs and one downstairs)/2bathroom has remodeled kitchen (recess lights, updated appliances, granite counter top, island and extra cabinets), updated bathroom, large closet with custom built in, original hardwood floors, fireplace in bedroom. Home is bright with private balcony off the living room with 2 car garage (3 additional street parking). Centrally located with quick access to freeway, groceries (Whole Foods coming summer), restaurants, library, coffee houses and many more boutiques. Rental also INCLUDES gas, electricity, water, trash, alarm system and laundry. Attached studio currently rented with separate entrance (only laundry and yard shared as community)