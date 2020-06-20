All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2360 Silver Lake Boulevard
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

2360 Silver Lake Boulevard

2360 Silver Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Unique contemporary 2 story home in the artsy district of Silver Lake. Steps away from the actual lake and lovely meadows with views of the Lake. This updated 3 bedrooms (2 bedroom upstairs and one downstairs)/2bathroom has remodeled kitchen (recess lights, updated appliances, granite counter top, island and extra cabinets), updated bathroom, large closet with custom built in, original hardwood floors, fireplace in bedroom. Home is bright with private balcony off the living room with 2 car garage (3 additional street parking). Centrally located with quick access to freeway, groceries (Whole Foods coming summer), restaurants, library, coffee houses and many more boutiques. Rental also INCLUDES gas, electricity, water, trash, alarm system and laundry. Attached studio currently rented with separate entrance (only laundry and yard shared as community)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard have any available units?
2360 Silver Lake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard have?
Some of 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Silver Lake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 Silver Lake Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
