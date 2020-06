Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL! * please call for details (310)831-0123.

Lovely One bedroom One bath in San Pedro. This unit is freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Includes a fridge and stove. Onsite laundry for your convenience. To view this unit please register for unit #2 on our website www.harborpm.com. For more information please call (310)831-0123 ask for Gabby or Christina

**All electric building!

**Owner pays water ,trash, and sewer!