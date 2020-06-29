All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2347 FOX HILLS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2347 FOX HILLS Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM

2347 FOX HILLS Drive

2347 Fox Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2347 Fox Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, single level, corner unit with two large balconies offering tree top views in newer complex. Open concept living/dining area features wood floors, crown molding, and custom built-in desk/work station. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, and breakfast counter which overlooks the living/dining area. Two master suites each with en suite bathroom and brand new high-end carpet. Bedrooms suites are located on either side of the unit providing maximum privacy. Guest powder room, in-unit laundry, and two parking spaces in secure garage. Freshly painted, tasteful unit within a short distance to Beverly Hills, Westwood, UCLA, Century City, and Rancho Park Golf Course. Non-smokers, tenant to carry renter's insurance, and 12-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2347 FOX HILLS Drive have any available units?
2347 FOX HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2347 FOX HILLS Drive have?
Some of 2347 FOX HILLS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2347 FOX HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2347 FOX HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2347 FOX HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2347 FOX HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2347 FOX HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2347 FOX HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 2347 FOX HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2347 FOX HILLS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2347 FOX HILLS Drive have a pool?
No, 2347 FOX HILLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2347 FOX HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2347 FOX HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2347 FOX HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2347 FOX HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College