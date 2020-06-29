2347 FOX HILLS Drive

Amenities

Spacious, single level, corner unit with two large balconies offering tree top views in newer complex. Open concept living/dining area features wood floors, crown molding, and custom built-in desk/work station. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, and breakfast counter which overlooks the living/dining area. Two master suites each with en suite bathroom and brand new high-end carpet. Bedrooms suites are located on either side of the unit providing maximum privacy. Guest powder room, in-unit laundry, and two parking spaces in secure garage. Freshly painted, tasteful unit within a short distance to Beverly Hills, Westwood, UCLA, Century City, and Rancho Park Golf Course. Non-smokers, tenant to carry renter's insurance, and 12-month lease.